MTDC guided tours to popularise Ganesh festival among tourists & non-Maharashtrians
In a bid to draw more tourists during the Ganesh festival and make it popular amongst non-Maharashtrians and foreigners, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) plans to conduct guided tours in Pune and Mumbai this year. Citizens who wish to participate in these tours can book online for the same. Additionally, the MTDC plans to carry out separate tours for national-level tour operators, influencers and the media to familiarise them with the festival in both Pune and Mumbai. Only those from other states can participate in these tours.
Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary of the tourism department, said, “The Ganesh festival is a great opportunity for tourists and devotees who want to visit famous mandals in both cities. They can experience the positive vibes, energy and cultural celebrations. They will get all the information on the festival and mandals during the visit.”
Supriya Karmarkar, deputy director of the Pune MTDC, said, “Pune’s tour will be like a heritage walk. There will be two different kinds of trips; one for common citizens and the other for national-level tour operators. It is expected that these tour operators will promote the Ganesh festival in their business areas and encourage more tourists to visit Maharashtra during the Ganesh festival.”
Karmarkar said, “The Pune group will be taken to Kasba Ganpati, Kesari wada, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Tulshi baug, Guruji talim, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati. Other places such as Shaniwar wada, Lal mahal and Nana wada will be part of the itinerary.”
She further said, “MTDC is just a facilitator for these tours. We have already trained the guides who will get an opportunity for employment. The MTDC carried out such a promotion plan earlier but it got a tepid response. Taking this into consideration, we involved private players and made available the direct booking facility on ‘book my show’ for guided tours.”
According to MTDC, the Pune tour charges will be Rs350 for Indian citizens and Rs550 for foreign tourists. These tours will be operated mainly in the morning between 9 am and 12 pm to avoid crowds and facilitate better interaction with mandal office-bearers. With Pune having a large migrant population, MTDC is looking at these tours also as a way to familiarise these people with the various Ganpati mandals.
Param Bir Singh case: CBI files plea for keeping trial in abeyance
Mumbai The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an application before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court to keep in abeyance the trial in ₹15 crore extortion case registered against former his close associate and builder Sanjay Punamiya, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke and businessman Sunil Jain. A chargesheet is filed against Gopale, Korke, Jain and Punamiya by the Crime Investigation Department in the case.
Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines
The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines. MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.
Ganesh mandal in Pune denied permission to depict Afzal Khan’s killing scene
The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31. The Pune Police has advised mandals to avoid themes that can create communal disharmony.
Baklavi restaurant brawl: Victims allege police inaction, stage protest outside Ludhiana CP’s office
Alleging police inaction, complainant in the high-profile case of Baklavi restaurant brawl, Anirudh Garg, along with his supporters, staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday evening. He added that the court had also rejected the bail application of the accused SS Bindra, town planner, municipal corporation, Bathinda. Police would arrest the accused soon, he added.
Teachers in Ludhiana protest against non-implementation of 7th UGC pay scale
Teachers of the local unit of Government College Teachers' Association on Monday staged a dharna at SCD Government College, from 11 am to 1 pm, against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by the Punjab government as per the seventh pay commission and de-linking from UGC. Teachers suspended all teaching-and-admission-related work and raised slogans against the state government, which “failed to fulfil” its election promise.
