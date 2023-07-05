Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six injured as MSRTC bus rams into truck near Khopoli

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 05, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The MSRTC Swargate-Thane Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck while trying to give way to a small vehicle

At least six persons were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli late Tuesday night. The injured include bus driver, identified as Vikas Lad, and five passengers.

A team of state highway police, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Devdoot and Khopoli police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue efforts. As per primary information, the driver suffered leg injuries in the accident.

A police official said, “The MSRTC Swargate-Thane Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck while trying to give way to a small vehicle. As the state transport bus got stuck between two vehicles after the mishap, the driver had to be rescued from his seat and later admitted to MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Other injured passengers were shifted to Khopoli Rural Hospital.”

