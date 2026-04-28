Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat coach derails while entering Pune station; no injuries reported

A coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express partially derailed while entering Pune Junction railway station Monday evening, briefly disrupting train operations and triggering concerns over maintenance of railway infrastructure inside the busy station yard.

As per preliminary information, one wheel assembly of coach C-15 slipped off the tracks at a diamond crossing inside the station yard. (HT)

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The incident occurred at around 7.15 pm when the 22225 CSMT–Solapur Vande Bharat Express was approaching platform number 3. As per preliminary information, one wheel assembly of coach C-15 slipped off the tracks at a diamond crossing inside the station yard.

Railway officials said that the affected diamond crossing had already been identified for replacement under the ongoing Pune station yard remodelling project.

Teams from Central Railway (CR) and the Pune railway division rushed to the spot and immediately began restoration work, initiating an inquiry into the derailment. Train movements in the section were temporarily affected as officials worked to secure the area and restore operations.

No injuries were reported in the incident and all passengers on board were declared safe.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the derailment, Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer of CR, said, “One wheel of the Vande Bharat derailed on a diamond crossing. The diamond crossing is being replaced on priority. Similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are also being replaced.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the derailment, Swapnil Neela, chief public relations officer of CR, said, “One wheel of the Vande Bharat derailed on a diamond crossing. The diamond crossing is being replaced on priority. Similar non-standard diamond crossings across Indian Railways are also being replaced.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said that the train was entering the platform at the time of the incident. “The incident took place near platform number 3 at Pune station. It involved coach number C-15, where the front portion appears to have derailed while the train was approaching the platform. All passengers are safe and there are no reports of injuries,” Behera said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune railway division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said that the train was entering the platform at the time of the incident. “The incident took place near platform number 3 at Pune station. It involved coach number C-15, where the front portion appears to have derailed while the train was approaching the platform. All passengers are safe and there are no reports of injuries,” Behera said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The derailment has shifted the spotlight to track maintenance and infrastructure safety at major railway junctions, especially during peak summer season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The derailment has shifted the spotlight to track maintenance and infrastructure safety at major railway junctions, especially during peak summer season. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the incident, Harsha Shah, president of the Pune Pravasi Group, stressed the need for constant monitoring of rail tracks during periods of extreme heat. “During summer, railway tracks are exposed to high temperatures, which can lead to expansion of tracks. Railway authorities must ensure round-the-clock monitoring and maintenance, particularly at high-traffic stations like Pune. Any lapse can result in operational disruptions and inconvenience to passengers,” Shah said.

Railway authorities said a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the derailment, including whether track conditions or mechanical issues contributed to the incident. The incident is also expected to impact train schedules in the section, with delays likely as inspection and restoration work continues.

After the derailment, railway porters and RPF personnel were seen assisting passengers, helping them deboard the train and walk with their luggage to a special train arranged at the station.

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However, Kanchan Deshbhushan Kanle, a senior citizen-passenger from Solapur, said, “Is this how things are managed? We were told that there will be special train at platform number 2 but I need to travel to Bijapur? We had a reservation on the Vande Bharat Express up to Solapur and had planned our onward journey assuming proper arrangements would be made, but now we are stranded and don’t know how to proceed. I was travelling from Mumbai to attend my grandchild’s thread ceremony in Solapur, and at the very least, the authorities should have arranged transport up to a certain point. There are many elderly passengers here facing the same difficulty. This is not acceptable—we had read about such issues earlier, but now we are experiencing it ourselves. It’s been a very bad experience, and even if there was no accident in our case, proper arrangements should have been ensured for passengers.”

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