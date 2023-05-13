Kishore Aware murder: Accused steal bikes from crime spot to flee

The police investigation has revealed that the assailants involved in the murder of Kishore Aware stole two motorcycles from the crime spot to escape. The owner of one of the stolen motorcycles, a 38-year-old man, has filed a complaint with the Talegaon Dabhade police.

Police at the murder spot near the Talegaon Dabhade municipal council. (HT PHOTO)

According to the complaint filed by the motorcycle owner, the unidentified accused threatened him with a sickle and a pistol while running away from the spot where the murder took place. The accused not only stole the complainant’s motorcycle but also took possession of another bike from the same area to make their escape. The complainant mentioned in his police statement that he was returning from the market in Talegaon Dabhade after withdrawing money from an ATM when the incident occurred. The accused brandished their weapons, pushed him away and fled using his bike.

The police have registered a case against four unidentified persons involved in the incident under Sections 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 3/25, 4/25 of the Arms Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

