Murty Trust announces 75 million to BORI to promote Sanskrit studies

Published on Dec 09, 2022 10:10 PM IST

The grant covers the construction of the Murty Centre of Indic Studies, an academic and research building with a 200-seater classroom capacity, an auditorium and an audio-visual studio to digitise ancient books and manuscripts

The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute is 105-year-old institution and a key pillar of India’s cultural heritage. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Murty Trust Foundation, of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy, announced a grant of 75 million to the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) Pune to preserve and promote research on rare books and manuscripts in Sanskrit and Prakrit. The grant covers the construction of the Murty Centre of Indic Studies, an academic and research building with a 200-seater classroom capacity, a state-of-the-art auditorium and an audio-visual studio to digitise ancient books and manuscripts.

Talking about the new initiative, Sudha Murty said, “BORI is a 105-year-old institution and a key pillar of India’s cultural heritage. Hence, the Murty Trust has decided to support BORI with a new and modern building.”

While Bhupal Patwardhan, chairman, executive board of BORI said the institute has 40 scholars working on subjects ranging from Indian philosophy to Kathak and from Ayurveda to Astronomy.”

