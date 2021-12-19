MVA government is an example of “dealer, broker and transfer”, says Amit Shah in Pune

PUNE Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the Udhhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) “a punctured autorickshaw with three wheels which move in three different directions and does not function”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister also termed the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, the three constituents of MVA, as representing the “dealer”, “broker” and “transfer” culture.

“The state government is releasing only smoke which leads to pollution, but does not function. We have to go door-to-door questioning people of the state about whether this government can do any welfare for the people. Maharashtra had excelled in all fields in the past in the country, but can this government bring back the old glory. It is a ‘nikammi’ sarkar (useless government) and the forthcoming PMC elections will determine the fall of the state government,” he said, addressing a BJP party meet at Swargate.

Shah added: “Modi had started DBT Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to help the poor and the needy aimed at eliminating agents. The MVA government has started its own DBT scheme where Congress considers itself as ‘dealer’, Shiv Sena as ‘broker’and NCP as ‘transfer’, to siphon off the money. This is the business of dealer, broker and transfer business and Maharashtra residents don’t want this government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union home minister dared Uddhav Thackeray, saying: “ This is the city of Lokmanya Tilak who is known for Swaraj. It is my birthright, but Shiv Sena says government is its right If you have courage, give the resignation and face the polls. The BJP is ready to face all three parties in the elections .”

“Petroleum prices were reduced by PM Modi, the state government reduced the price of liquor, but did not cut the petroleum prices and I question Thackeray. State government is an example of criminalisation of politics and extortion with vindictiveness against the BJP and its party workers,” he said.

Recalling his visit to Maharashtra in 2019 at the legislative polls, Shah said, “I myself had a talk with Shiv Sena and we fought the elections under Devendra Fadnavis leadership and it was decided that he would be the CM. Shiv Sena has compromised with Hindutva and reached out to its two-decade old opponents for power. Both myself and PM Modi had said that Fadnavis will be the CM of Maharashtra, but as you (Thackeray) wanted to become the CM you committed treachery against us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier , Shah after formally inaugurating the statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inside the PMC campus came down heavily on the Congress accusing the party of insulting Dr Ambedkar. “The Congress party did not leave any opportunity to insult Dr Ambedkar and it ensured that he did not reach the parliament. He got ‘ Bharat Ratna’ award when there was a non-Congress party in power. Constitution Day was not celebrated as the Congress feared that Dr Ambedkar’s ideal would come before the citizens of the country. We in the BJP under PM Narendra Modi started celebrating Constitution Day and when Modi celebrates the day, the Congress boycotts it. It is the same Congress which talks about Dr Ambedkar . BJP wants to take Dr Ambedkar before the nation and don’t fear the Congress. PM Narendra Modi is running the country’s affairs regarding the constitution as a sacred text for governance,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister further said thatDr Ambedkar played a key role in the formation of Indian Constitution as he was the Chairman of the drafting commission wherein he brought all oppressed classes including dalits and adivasis on one platform for their empowerment.

Shiv Sena delegation meet Shah

Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena in Pune city led a delegation to meet home minister Amit Shah regarding the desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Karnataka recently.

A memorandum was submitted to the Union home minister which stated that the utterances the of Karnataka CM regarding the incident were controversial and questionable in nature. The government must swiftly act against the culprits and book them under charges of anti-national activity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The memorandum also stated that Marathi speaking residents of the state who raised their voices against the incident were booked by the police in different criminal cases Such cases must be withdrawn and strict action must be taken against the guilty.