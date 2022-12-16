MVA supporters to travel to Mumbai for protests

To corner the Maharashtra government over controversies ranging from ‘insults’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will stage a protest march in Mumbai on Saturday.

This march, the first united protest of the MVA after losing power in June, will be from Byculla Zoo to Azad Maidan and is expected to be a show of strength of the opposition coalition.

Now, the alliance party workers and MVA supporters from Pune are likely to join the protest on Saturday.

Reacting to the same, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We have reserved 27 buses for party members to travel to Mumbai to participate in the protests. Many workers are driving themselves, while some supporters are taking the trains.”

Jagtap further added, “The morcha will be attended by members of the Congress party as well as Shiv Sainiks. More than 5,000 workers are expected to join protests in Mumbai.”