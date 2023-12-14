Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum serves legal notice to Pune Metro for encroachment of Nagar Road

The Association of Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum has served legal notice to the Pune Metro for encroachment of footpaths at the Yerawada and Ramwadi metro stations on Pune-Ahmednagar Road. These metro stations are located on the Vanaz to Ramwadi elevated metro route along Pune-Ahmednagar Road.

Representatives of the Association of Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum – civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani, wing commander Ashutosh Mashruwala, and Umesh Sandipan Magar – on behalf of the residents of Nagar Road, sent legal notice to Pune Metro through advocate Rajendra Palkar. Pune Metro is being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro).

Sukhrani said, “The citizens’ demand is that the Metro line 3 should not commence operations till the Yerawada and Ramwadi metro stations are relocated away from the development plan (DP) road and on private or government land behind, ensuring clear passageway for vehicular traffic.”

“We have highlighted the issue of violation of the DP of Pune city. The Maha Metro is accused of ignoring the DP of 1987 by encroaching the road meant for smooth vehicular movement. The road width specified in the plan is reportedly being violated by 7 metres,” Sukhrani said.

Wing commander Mashruwala said, “We have raised concerns over the Maha Metro appropriating the full footpath width for its staircase and lift, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating obstacles. We have also pointed out the absence of parking facilities for autos, feeder buses and private vehicles near metro stations and the impact on smooth flow of traffic.”

Umesh Magar said, “The chaos at other metro stations in the city such as Ruby Hall Clinic and Pune Railway Station is cited as an indication of potential problems at Yerawada and Ramwadi if corrective actions are not taken.”

“The Maha Metro is failing in management and technical planning by not considering the impact on all road users and focusing only on the elevated metro,” Magar said.

Whereas Hemant Sonawane, director of the Maha Metro (public relations), said, “We will reply to all the questions raised by the Nagar Road Citizens’ Forum.”