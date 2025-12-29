Nagpur, Thane municipal corporations report highest gaps in waste generation & processing in Maha: Affidavit to NGT

The Nagpur and Thane municipal corporations have emerged as the worst performers in Maharashtra in terms of the gap between solid waste generation and its actual processing, according to a recent affidavit submitted by the Swachh Maharashtra Mission to the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). As per the affidavit, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has recorded the highest cumulative gap in the state, amounting to 1,052 metric tonnes of waste per day that remains unprocessed. (HT)

By contrast, Pune district presents a mixed and somewhat surprising picture. According to the affidavit, Pune city and most rural areas of the district have reported almost no gap between waste generation and processing, suggesting that on paper, the city’s waste management systems are functioning efficiently. However, this trend does not extend uniformly across the district.

The affidavit, filed as part of the state’s compliance report under the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, highlights serious shortcomings in waste handling across several urban local bodies, raising concerns over environmental compliance and public health.

The report, submitted on December 12, 2025, by Navnath Wath, state mission director of the Swachh Maharashtra Mission, provides a six-monthly update on the implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules.

While cities such as Nagpur and Thane feature prominently for their large deficits, the affidavit also flags significant gaps in other major urban regions. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which manages solid waste for India’s financial capital, has reported a gap of nearly 600 metric tonnes per day, despite having multiple waste processing and disposal facilities. Officials attribute the shortfall to high population density, limited land availability for processing plants, and delays in commissioning new infrastructure.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), one of the fastest-growing industrial and residential hubs in the state, has reported a substantial gap of approximately 280 metric tonnes per day between waste generated and waste processed.

Surrounding local bodies have also recorded notable shortfalls. Among them, the Chakan Municipal Council stands out, reporting a gap of 8.86 metric tonnes per day, which is given its relatively smaller jurisdiction but rapidly expanding industrial base.

Explaining the Pune Municipal Corporation’s position, Avinash Sapkal, deputy commissioner of the solid waste department, PMC, asserted that the civic body has achieved complete processing of the waste generated within its limits. “Within the PMC limits, around 2,600 metric tonnes of waste is generated every day. Of this, about 1,600 metric tonnes is dry waste and 1,000 metric tonnes is wet waste. All of this waste is processed through various waste processing plants,” Sapkal said.

However, while PMC officials maintain that the city has achieved 100% processing of generated waste, ground realities appear to tell a different story. Several localities across Pune, including Warje, Sinhagad Road, Kothrud, Lohegaon, and other peripheral areas, continue to witness open dumping of garbage on roadsides, vacant plots, and residential colonies.

Environmental experts and civic activists have questioned the discrepancy between official data and on-ground conditions. “The affidavit data may reflect installed capacity, but actual operations and maintenance remain a challenge,” said a waste management expert, requesting anonymity.

The affidavit submitted to NGT forms part of judicial scrutiny of solid waste management practices across country.

With urbanisation accelerating and waste volumes steadily rising, experts warn that unless municipal corporations invest in decentralised processing, improved segregation at source, and stronger monitoring mechanisms, these gaps could widen further.