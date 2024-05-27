 Nal Stop Chowk snack centres closed after Pune porsche accident - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi
Nal Stop Chowk snack centres closed after Pune porsche accident

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 27, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Nal Stop Chowk is also famous among Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students who study at night and come here in the morning to relish some hot tea and snacks

Rohan Munjal was in for a shock when he arrived at Nal Stop Chowk, Karve Nagar, on Saturday, May 25, hoping to catch an early breakfast as usual. Much to his dismay, all the food outlets and snack centres at the chowk were closed and not for no reason. After the May 19 accident at Kalyaninagar in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly dashed a bike and killed two innocent persons, the police have come down heavily on all such shops and establishments that cater to the city’s youth.

After the May 19 accident at Kalyani Nagar in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly dashed a bike and killed two innocent persons, the police have come down heavily on all such shops and establishments that cater to the city’s youth. (FILE PHOTO)
“Every week we come here to have an early morning breakfast but today, when we came here, it was all closed. I guess it is because of the Kalyani Nagar accident. However, it was our go-to spot for early morning food,” Munjal said.

When Hindustan Times visited Nal Stop Chowk early in the morning on May 25, many people, especially youths, were looking visibly disappointed. A shopkeeper at the chowk said on condition of anonymity, “Ever since the accident occurred at Kalyaninagar, the police have instructed us to keep our shops closed. We normally start the shop at midnight and it goes on till 9 am,”

Nal Stop Chowk is also famous among Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students who study at night and come here in the morning to relish some hot tea and snacks. Siddharth Kamble, an MPSC aspirant, said, “We study at night and go to Nal Stop Chowk in the morning for snacks. However, it is closed since the last few days. Hence, we now make our own tea. We are waiting for those shops to start again.”

News / Cities / Pune / Nal Stop Chowk snack centres closed after Pune porsche accident
