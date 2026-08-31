Nashik to have tent cities like Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela

The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) will replicate the Uttar Pradesh government’s model of setting up tent cities during next year’s Kumbh Mela.

The religious event will span 21 months, beginning October 31 this year, when religious flags will be hoisted in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. (HT)

The UP government had set up tent cities during last year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to accommodate large numbers of devotees.

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“There will be a huge requirement of accommodation for devotees who visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Kumbh Mela. The footfall during the peak period of the event between July and September next year will be enormous,” NTKMA commissioner Shekar Singh told HT.

The religious event will span 21 months, beginning October 31 this year, when religious flags will be hoisted in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The footfall during this period is expected to be about 12 crore, with nearly 8 crore visitors during the peak period.

Singh said two locations, one each in Nashik city and Trimbakeshwar, have been identified for the tent cities. The site in Nashik is spread over 80 acres, while the Trimbakeshwar site covers more than 50 acres. Authorities are also scouting for land for a third tent city.

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{{^usCountry}} NTKMA officials said existing accommodation would be insufficient to meet the demand. The total number of beds in hotels in Nashik is over 1,500, while there are more than 100 dharamshalas in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTKMA officials said existing accommodation would be insufficient to meet the demand. The total number of beds in hotels in Nashik is over 1,500, while there are more than 100 dharamshalas in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. {{/usCountry}}

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“These are insufficient to accommodate the devotees who visit Nashik during Kumbh,” said NTKMA sources.

Singh said he had held a meeting with 20 hospitality-sector companies interested in setting up the tent cities.

“The authority will provide basic infrastructure like drainage, water and power supply to the operators who are entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the tent cities. The other amenities, including cosy beds, lights, washrooms, dining areas, etc would be handled by the operators,” said Singh.

NTKMA authorities said they would ensure the tent-city accommodations are as attractive as those set up in Prayagraj.

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The authority also plans to involve Nashik residents who can offer accommodation in their properties during the event.

“Presently there are 600 property owners who are associated with Airbnb. We are in touch with Airbnb authorities and our target is to ensure that at least 2000 properties are available for homestay facility during the event. We will soon start a campaign encouraging local residents to provide rooms/homes on rent during the mela period,” added Singh.

Singh said NTKMA would conduct thorough verification, with the help of local police, of property owners offering their homes for homestays during the mela.​