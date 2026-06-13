Nasrapur minor rape-murder trial nears conclusion, forensic expert authenticates key CCTV evidence

The fast-track trial in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case has entered its final stage, with 53 witnesses examined so far and crucial medical, scientific, forensic and DNA evidence already brought on record. On Saturday, the prosecution marked another significant milestone as a forensic expert completed his chief examination before the special court and authenticated key electronic evidence relied upon during the investigation. According to the prosecution, the expert confirmed that the CCTV footage produced before the court matched the original recordings secured during the investigation and had not been tampered with. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

With only two witnesses—the forensic cyber expert and the principal investigating officer (IO)—remaining to be examined, the trial is expected to conclude in the coming week.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar said the forensic expert deposed extensively on the collection, preservation and examination of CCTV footage obtained during the investigation and explained the significance of digital hash values used to verify the integrity and authenticity of electronic evidence.

According to the prosecution, the expert confirmed that the CCTV footage produced before the court matched the original recordings secured during the investigation and had not been tampered with. Investigators collected CCTV footage from multiple locations and contend that the recordings place the accused and the victim together before the incident, making this material an important part of the circumstantial evidence presented before the court.

During his deposition, the expert detailed the scientific procedures adopted for preserving and verifying electronic records. He explained how digital hash values are used in cyber forensics to establish that files remain unchanged after collection and throughout the investigative process, thereby maintaining the evidentiary chain.

The cross-examination of the forensic expert is scheduled for Monday. The prosecution is expected to examine the principal investigating officer thereafter, following which the evidence stage of the trial is likely to conclude.