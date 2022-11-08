National launch of special summary revision of voters’ list in Pune on November 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will launch the special summary revision of the voters’ list in Pune city on Wednesday, Maharashtra chief electoral officer Shrikant Deshpande said on Monday.

The nationwide launch will take place in the presence of chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

“The objective of the launch is to increase the participation of urban voters and youth in the electoral process as the program is important given the upcoming elections,” said Deshpande.

As the urban population, particularly young voters are not participating in the election process on a larger scale, for the first time Election Commission of India has decided to start a voter registration and awareness campaign from outside Delhi and has selected Pune to start the campaign.

“This is the first time that the chief election commissioners are participating in an electoral registration campaign from any state and Pune has been selected for it. Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey will remain present for two days in Pune for an awareness drive to get maximum voter registration. They are participating in various programmes in Pune for two days on November 9 and 10,” said Deshpande.

Pune has been selected as the city has a large urban population although the voting percentage is less during previous polls.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pune recorded a 49 per cent voter turnout which was way less than the neighbouring Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. At Baramati, a rural part, 61.54 per cent cast their votes. In 2014, the turnout in Pune was high at 59 per cent.

“Despite having more students and youth population, lesser number of youths are participating in the election process,” said Deshpande.

Both, the chief election commissioner and election commissioner would participate in the bicycle rally in Pune which will start from Balewadi stadium and visit various localities including some slum parts on November 9. Along with election commission officers, actor Nana Patekar, film director Nagraj Manjule, sports person Anjali Bhagwat and Abhijit Kunte and various other personalities will get participate in the cycle rally.

Considering that the representatives from disabled people, transgender, newly registered voters and people from various sections would get participate at the programme which is scheduled at Savitribai Phule Pune University.”

New voter registration will be done at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on November 9 at 11 am through a voter registration campaign, besides, an exhibition has been organised.

(With agency inputs)