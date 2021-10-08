NCB official booked for sexual harassment of Pune woman

A superintendent of the Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB), Aurangabad, has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

The alleged incident took place on a train from Hyderabad to Hadapsar in Pune.

The incident was reported on Thursday night when the 25-year-old victim was travelling from Hyderabad to Pune.

The suspect has been identified as Dinesh Chavan (35), a superintendent of the NCB, resident of Kopar Khairane in Mumbai. He was also travelling on the train after attending a court hearing in Hyderabad.

The victim in her complaint stated that the accused allegedly touched her in an immodest way, and accessed her undergarments from her bag. She shouted and alerted the other passengers in the train who apprehended him.

The accused is currently in police custody at Parli Railway Police Station, Aurangabad, while the victim returned to Hadapsar.

Mumbai Railway commissioner Quaisar Khalid tweeted: “The victim raised her voice and other passengers woke up and caught hold of him and handed him over to GRP. The accused has been arrested. The victim carried on with her journey. ,” he tweeted.”

The NCB, in a statement on Friday, claimed that the accused was undergoing medical treatment for a mental illness, was on medical leave and is not part of any operations.