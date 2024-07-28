NCDC experts direct PMC to continue surveillance for Zika virus

The experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, who are on a visit to Pune, directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department to continue surveillance and vector control measures in the city for Zika virus infection. Following the surge in cases, the two-member team of NCDC experts are on a visit to Pune. (HT PHOTO)

From June 20, the city has reported 39 cases of Zika virus infection cases, including 13 pregnant women. Also, two cases of Zika virus have been reported in Pune rural areas in Bhugaon and Saswad. Following the surge in cases, the two-member team of NCDC experts are on a visit to Pune. The team today visited Erandwane and started their entomological survey, said the officials.

A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer of PMC, informed the experts appreciated the work done by PMC regarding containment activities and surveillance.

“They have advised to continue the activities with vector control measures. The team will visit both the areas with active Zika transmission and non-active Zika transmission areas,” he said.

The NCDC experts with the help of the local health officials have started the Entomological survey in the city and will also visit Saswad and Bhugaon. The survey will be held for the next two days after which the findings, observations and recommendations will be submitted to the health department, Dr Radhakishan Pawar, joint director of health services said.

As per officials, the team will conduct vector surveillance and larval surveys to determine the major breeding places in domestic areas to initiate the source reduction measures. The central will monitor and report the vector indices in the Zika-affected areas. The samples of adult mosquitoes and larvae will be taken to determine the presence of Zika virus. The team will suggest environmental management, personal protection, biological control and chemical control measures to combat the Zika infection, said the officials.