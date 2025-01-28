Menu Explore
NCP leader Chandere booked for attacking builder, Ajit Pawar condemns incident

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 28, 2025 07:38 AM IST

According to Bavdhan police, Chandere and two to three associates entered Raundal's property without prior notice, leading to a heated argument with the builder's staff

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former chairman of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee, Baburao Chandere, has been booked for allegedly attacking builder Vijay Raundal, owner of Teerth Developers, during a dispute over land in Susgaon. The incident took place on January 25.

When Raundal arrived at the spot, Chandere allegedly verbally abused, slapped and physically attacked him, causing head injuries.
When Raundal arrived at the spot, Chandere allegedly verbally abused, slapped and physically attacked him, causing head injuries. (VIDEO GRAB)

According to Bavdhan police, Chandere and two to three associates entered Raundal’s property without prior notice, leading to a heated argument with the builder’s staff.

When Raundal arrived at the spot, Chandere allegedly verbally abused, slapped and physically attacked him, causing head injuries.

Chandere was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police acted on the medico-legal certificate (MLC) report.

Vishal Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 2, Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “We have registered a case against Chandere under relevant sections and issued a notice under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 35 as the offence carries a punishment of less than seven years.”

Gaikwad added that the dispute stemmed from PMC pipeline work on Raundal’s land, which he and his staff opposed, leading to the altercation.

Responding to the incident, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar condemned his party colleague’s action.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. No one is above the law,” he said. Pawar asserted that no one within the party will be allowed to act like this.

“I will summon him (Chandere) to explain his actions,” Pawar said, emphasizing that such behaviour will not be tolerated within the party.

Sarvesh Shah, assistant general manager at Teerth Developers, alleged that Chandere threatened Raundal and asked his associates to get the gun. “During the entire episode Raundal was unconscious for some time due to the altercation and assault.”

A case has been registered against Chandere and two others under sections 118(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 131 of the Bombay Police Act.

In a similar incident last week, Hemant Bagul, son of former deputy mayor Aba Bagul, was caught on video slapping a motorcyclist in Mangalwar Peth. The confrontation occurred after the motorcyclist’s vehicle brushed against Bagul’s car.

