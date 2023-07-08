Former Jejuri NCP corporator Mehboob Pansare murdered over land dispute, 2 arrested

The Pune rural police have arrested two accused for the murder of Mehboob Pansare, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former corporator from Jejuri, said police officials on Saturday.

Jejuri police officials stated that the incident occurred on Friday evening at around 6:00 pm when Pansare was in Dhalewadi village where he had recently purchased agricultural land.

Jejuri police officials stated that the incident occurred on Friday evening at around 6:00 pm when Pansare was in Dhalewadi village where he had recently purchased agricultural land.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Ganesh Pardeshi and her son Swami Ganesh Pardeshi, both were arrested a day after the incident. Other accused involved in this case have been identified as Ganesh Pralhad Pardeshi, and two others. According to police officials, the entire Pardeshi family is involved in the murder case.

Umesh Tawaskar, senior police inspector at Jejuri police station said, “We suspect that the murder is the outcome of a land dispute between Pansare and Pardeshi family. As of now we have arrested two accused and search of others is underway.”

According to police, Pansare visited the land on Friday. Taking advantage of this, the Pardeshi family attacked him with axes, koyta and other sharp weapons. Pansare was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Pansare was very active in religious, social and political activities in the Jejuri. His wife was also a former corporator of the Jejuri municipal council and Pansare was very close to NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule.

