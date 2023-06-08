Pawar to attend Oppn meeting called by Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he would be attending the meeting of Opposition parties organised by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that he would be attending the Opposition meeting organised by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. (HT)

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar said he had received a call on Wednesday from Kumar about the meeting.

The meeting in Patna will see several opposition party leaders in attendance, and is likely to be followed up with subsequent meetings in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

“He has invited key opposition leaders in the country for the meeting, and I will also go. He has given an invitation for this meeting as there is a need to work on national issues together and it is our responsibility to support this cause,” Pawar said.

On Wednesday, the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) announced in a press conference in Patna that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders have agreed to sit together and chalk out a strategy for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.