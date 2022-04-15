Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
pune news

NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune

MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. To counter MNS, NCP has organised this aarti
The NCP will also host a meeting with party workers at Dudhane lawns, Karvenagar. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (in pic) and party state president Jayant Patil will be present at the meeting. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti.

Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. To counter the MNS, the NCP at the eleventh hour has organised the Roza iftar and Hanuman aarti near Dudhane lawns at Karvenagar.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Hindus and Muslims have been staying together for hundreds of years. But some political parties are trying to disturb the atmosphere which is not good.”

“Everyone prays to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is on Saturday. On this occasion, we’ve organised an aarti by Muslims who are also doing Roza nowadays. The NCP will organise an Iftar party after the Hanuman aarti,” Jagtap said.

Meanwhile, the NCP will also host a meeting with party workers at Dudhane lawns, Karvenagar. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and party state president Jayant Patil will be present at the meeting.

