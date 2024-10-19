Menu Explore
NCP vs NCP (SP) in Tasgaon battle?

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2024 08:32 AM IST

As the Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal seat is likely to go with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sanjay met with Ajit on Friday

Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal assembly constituency in Sangli district is likely to witness a fight between late home minister RR Patil’s son Rohit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Patil’s son Prabhakar.

After the split in the NCP, the late RR Patil’s family remained with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Rohit is likely to get a ticket from this constituency. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal seat is likely to go with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sanjay met with Ajit on Friday.

After the split in the NCP, the late RR Patil’s family remained with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Rohit is likely to get a ticket from this constituency.

Sanjay said, “We are an alliance partner in the state, and it is not decided if the Tasgaon Kavathe Mahankal seat will remain with the BJP or NCP. So, I met Ajit on the same matter. Soon I will meet deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.”

If the seat will remain with the NCP and the election in between both the two NCP fractions, there are chances that BJP MP’s son will join Ajit Pawar’s party and contest the election against Rohit.

