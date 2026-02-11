NCP’s Navale loses local poll despite social media popularity

PUNE: Despite a strong following on social media, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Nirmala Navale was defeated in the Pune district Panchayat Samiti elections, raising questions about whether online popularity translates into electoral success. New Delhi, India - May 24, 2024: Polling officers carrying the EVM Machines ahead of 6th Phase of Loksabha Elections at Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Navale, sarpanch of Karegaon in Shirur taluka, has around 5.75 lakh followers across platforms. A former IT professional, she entered politics after quitting her corporate career and serves as Maharashtra Yuvati president of the NCP. She contested the Karegaon Panchayat Samiti seat but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate by 314 votes, despite the NCP’s overall strong performance in the district.

Reacting to her defeat, Navale said she respected the verdict of the voters. “I accept the decision of the people, but I am encouraged by the large number of voters who supported me and worked hard during the campaign. This defeat is not the end. I will continue my work,” she said.

Navale had drawn public attention earlier after her husband, Shubham Navale, gifted her a Range Rover following her election as sarpanch.

Political observers note that an active social media presence is increasingly common among candidates, but its impact on election outcomes remains limited. Shiv Sena leader Vasant More, who has over one lakh followers online, had also lost in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

Congress leader Prashant Jagtap said social media was important but could not replace direct voter engagement. “Today, maintaining a presence on social media is necessary. However, it does not guarantee victory. Groundwork and direct connection with voters are equally important. Social media helps reach more people, but converting that reach into votes requires personal connection,” he said.