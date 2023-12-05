NCRB data: Crime against women rose by 28.34% in 2022; Pune records rise in cybercrime cases

The crimes against women, Scheduled Castes (SC), economic offences and cyber crimes rose by 28.34 %, 90.62 %, 45.10 % and 58.67 % respectively. However, crimes against children were reduced by 12.33 % in Pune city in 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report.

The report titled “Crime in India 2022” based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories as well as central agencies was released on Friday and made public on Sunday.

As per the report, 2,074 cases of crime against women were registered in 2022 in Pune city, an increase of 28.34% compared to 1,616 in 2021. It added a majority of cases related to cruelty by husband or their relatives followed by kidnapping and abduction.

The crime cases in Pune have increased by 9.28%. The city has recorded a total of 14,173 crimes in 2022 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’ or under the ‘Special and Local Laws (SLL), as compared to 12,969 in 2021 and 3,5847 in 2020. The majority are registered under offences against affecting the human body, hurt, simple hurt, assault on women, kidnapping and abduction, death by negligence and so on.

As many as 732 cases of crimes against children were registered during 2022 in Pune city, showing a decrease of 12.33% (835 cases) compared to 2021. A majority of these cases are related to kidnapping and abduction.

Crime against senior citizens decreased by 54% to 69 cases compared to 150 cases in 2021. A bulk of these cases (7,805 or 27.3%) related to hurt followed by theft and forgery, cheating, robbery and fraud.

The crimes against SC rose by 90.62%, from 32 cases in 2021 to 61 cases last year. The majority of the cases are from the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and simple hurt.

The crimes against ST were reported zero in 2022 in Pune city. In 2021 there was one case reported under this category in Pune city.

The NCRB report said the economic offences increased by 45.10% (1023 cases). As many as 705 corruption cases were registered in 2021 compared to 480 cases in 2020. Majority of the cases were reported under forgery, cheating fraud and criminal breach of trust categories.

As far as cyber crimes are concerned, it has increased by 58.67 % from 357 cases in 2022 to 225 cases reported in 2021. In 2020, a total of 238 cybercrime cases were reported in Pune city. The majority of the cases were registered under the Information Fraud, Technology Act, online banking fraud, computer-related offence, identity theft, cheating by personation and publication/transmission of obscene/sexually explicit acts in electronic form.

The annual report provides insights to lawmakers, Union, and state governments as well as academics, students, and others involved in the formulation of policies and, analysis.

This year the NCRB report was delayed by at least five months which is usually made public by July or August annually, said officials.