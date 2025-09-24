PUNE: A total six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rescued over 300 people from flood-hit areas of Solapur, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, where continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has caused rivers to overflow and villages to be submerged. NDRF teams rescue over 300 People from Flood-Hit Solapur, Dharashiv, Ahilya Nagar and Beed districts.

According to officials, the NDRF deployed a total six teams, including two each in Solapur and Dharashiv districts; and one each in Ahilyanagar and Beed districts after the district administrations raised urgent requests as water rose to dangerous levels in several low-lying areas. Working through the night in challenging conditions, the NDRF personnel evacuated the stranded residents using boats, ropes, and other emergency equipment.

In Solapur district, the NDRF teams carried out rescue operations in flood-hit villages, rescuing 82 people who were trapped in the rising waters. Domestic animals were also shifted to safer locations with the help of locals.

In Dharashiv district, 182 people stranded inside waterlogged houses were rescued. According to NDRF officials, the worst-hit Kapilapuri and other areas witnessed massive flooding.

In Ahilyanagar district, the situation remained critical with the NDRF team rescuing 17 people and counting in the Karjat tehsil.

In Beed district, areas in Majalgaon tehsil including Sadas Chinchole were majorly impacted by floods and 39 people including a newborn and a woman were safely evacuated following operations through the night.

In Solapur district, the NDRF teams have been stationed at Sultanpur and Rahoolnagar Gave villages while an Army team has been deployed at Darphal village. An Army helicopter has already begun rescue operations in Darphal, successfully evacuating around 10 stranded residents.

Hundreds of people have been saved but the threat persists as rainfall continues in parts of Marathwada and western Maharashtra. The administration has urged people living near rivers and dams to remain alert and shift to safer locations when directed.