Neem-based spray found effective against parasites in captive wildlife: Study

A study at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre found that a 5% neem seed kernel extract (NSKE) reduced ectoparasite infestations in captive wild animals by 69.33%, highlighting its potential as an eco-friendly alternative to chemical insecticides.

Researchers said neem-based insecticides are biodegradable, environmentally friendly and less likely to contribute to insecticide resistance, making them a promising option for sustainable parasite control in zoos and wildlife rescue centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Conducted in 2025 by researchers from Krantisinh Nana Patil College of Veterinary Science in Shirwal, Satara and published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on June 26, 2026, the study assessed six species—black buck, spotted deer, leopard, tiger, Asian elephant and sloth bear.

Researchers adopted non-invasive methods by installing insect traps inside animal shelters and night houses, along with combing and visual inspection, to assess the prevalence of ectoparasites before and after treatment.

Researchers recorded 865 ectoparasites over 19 days. Parasite numbers dropped from 662 before treatment to 203 in nine days after animal shelters and night houses were cleaned and sprayed with 5% NSKE. Flies made up nearly 93.99% of infestations, followed by lice (5.55%) and fleas (0.46%). Neem reduced flies by 69.29%, lice by 66.67%, and completely eliminated fleas.

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{{^usCountry}} Asian elephants showed the highest treatment response, with 81.76% efficacy, while black bucks had the lowest parasite burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asian elephants showed the highest treatment response, with 81.76% efficacy, while black bucks had the lowest parasite burden. {{/usCountry}}

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While synthetic insecticides are widely used to control infestations, concerns over chemical residues, environmental contamination, toxicity and the development of insecticide resistance have prompted researchers to explore safer alternatives.

Lead researcher Satyamurti Kendre said the pilot study was conducted on captive animals after the Maharashtra State Board for Wildlife advised against beginning with free-ranging wildlife.

“The results indicate that neem-based formulations can play an important role in maintaining hygiene and controlling ectoparasites in captive wildlife facilities without the adverse effects associated with synthetic chemicals,” he said, adding that larger, longer-term studies are needed before wider adoption.

Zoo director Rajkumar Jadhav said the study was conducted with all necessary safeguards for animal welfare, but there is currently no proposal to include the treatment in routine zoo management.

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Researchers said neem-based insecticides are biodegradable, environmentally friendly and less likely to contribute to insecticide resistance, making them a promising option for sustainable parasite control in zoos and wildlife rescue centres.