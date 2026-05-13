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NEET paper leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maharashtra; accused handed over to CBI

NEET paper leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maharashtra; accused handed over to CBI

Published on: May 13, 2026 11:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune/Mumbai, Police detained two persons, including a female beautician, from parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday for their alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case, officials said.

NEET paper leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maharashtra; accused handed over to CBI

Following their detention and questioning, both the accused - the woman held in Pune and a man in Ahilyanagar - were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for further probe into the case.

The action against them comes a day after one Shubham Khairnar was detained in Nashik district for his alleged role in the paper leak.

Police said they detained the woman, identified as Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, in Pune.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said she was detained from Bibvewadi area of the city.

"We questioned her and handed her over to the CBI for further probe," he told PTI.

Kumar, however, refused to elaborate on the woman's exact role in the alleged paper leak which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the examination for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, held on May 3.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / NEET paper leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maharashtra; accused handed over to CBI
Home / Cities / Pune / NEET paper leak: Woman among two held in parts of Maharashtra; accused handed over to CBI
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