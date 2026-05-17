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NEET-UG leaks: Teacher held in Pune was set to retire in 7 months

Seven months before her retirement, Pune-based biology teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was arrested by CBI on Saturday in connection with alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Seven months before her retirement, Pune-based senior Biology teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Accused in the NEET-UG exam paper leak case Manisha Waghmare (in pic) was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi on Saturday. Seven months before her retirement, Pune-based senior biology teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was arrested by CBI on Saturday in connection with the case. (ANI Video Grab)

Mandhare, 58, has been identified by investigators as one of the key suspects in the alleged leak of Botany and Zoology questions from the medical entrance examination.

A resident of Ganga Osian Park in Bibwewadi, a residential neighbourhood in south Pune, Mandhare had been teaching Biology to Classes 11 and 12 students at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Shivajinagar, since 2002, the college administration said in a statement.

“Over nearly 24 years, she taught in the junior college section and was reportedly due to retire in seven months,” it said.

According to college principal Nivedita Ekbote, Mandhare had been associated with the NTA for the past five years. “The work was entirely confidential in nature and all communication regarding the assignment took place directly between the concerned individual and the NTA without keeping our institution in the loop,” Ekbote said.

Mandhare’s colleagues at the institution described her as a regular teacher with no prior complaints against her. “She had knee problems and had requested ground-floor classrooms because she faced difficulty climbing stairs. She was very regular in her duties and mostly took only medical leave,” one of her colleagues, who did not wish to be named, said.

People aware of the matter also confirmed that Mandhare had travelled to Delhi in November and December 2025 after taking leave, allegedly for work related to NEET paper-setting.

The probe has so far led to the arrest of nine accused across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. Investigators are examining the role of middlemen, coaching operators and possible involvement of public servants in the alleged scam.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / NEET-UG leaks: Teacher held in Pune was set to retire in 7 months
Home / Cities / Pune / NEET-UG leaks: Teacher held in Pune was set to retire in 7 months
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