Pune: After approving revised curriculum frameworks for Classes 2, 3, and 4, the state-level steering committee for the state education board has now cleared the new curriculum framework for Class 6, school education minister Dada Bhuse announced on Tuesday.

New curriculum framework for Class 6 to be implemented from upcoming academic year

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The approval was granted at a meeting held at the Maharashtra primary education council office, chaired by Bhuse.

Bhuse said, “The new curriculum for Class 6 will be implemented from the upcoming academic session beginning in June, alongside the already approved curricula for classes 2, 3, and 4. The framework has been designed in line with the National Education Policy, with a focus on defining difficulty levels and developing a competency-based, learning-outcome-oriented structure.”

The meeting was attended by minister of state for school education Pankaj Bhoyar, principal secretary Ranjitsinh Deol, commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, state board chairman Trigun Kulkarni, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Hemant Vasekar, Balbharati director Anuradha Oak, director of education (secondary) Mahesh Palakar, director of education (planning) Krishnakumar Patil, along with other members of the steering committee.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhuse informed that after receiving final approval from the curriculum coordination committee under the school education commissioner, Balbharati will undertake the textbook development process on a priority basis. The textbooks are expected to be ready and available before the start of the new academic session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhuse informed that after receiving final approval from the curriculum coordination committee under the school education commissioner, Balbharati will undertake the textbook development process on a priority basis. The textbooks are expected to be ready and available before the start of the new academic session. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials also stated that training programmes for teachers on the new curriculum for Classes 2, 3, and 4 have been planned. State-level master training sessions will be conducted by SCERT within this month, followed by district-level training programmes for teachers to ensure smooth implementation of the revised curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also stated that training programmes for teachers on the new curriculum for Classes 2, 3, and 4 have been planned. State-level master training sessions will be conducted by SCERT within this month, followed by district-level training programmes for teachers to ensure smooth implementation of the revised curriculum. {{/usCountry}}

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