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New curriculum framework for Class 6 to be implemented from upcoming academic year

Maharashtra's education board has approved a new curriculum for Class 6, to be implemented in June, aligning with the National Education Policy.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: After approving revised curriculum frameworks for Classes 2, 3, and 4, the state-level steering committee for the state education board has now cleared the new curriculum framework for Class 6, school education minister Dada Bhuse announced on Tuesday.

New curriculum framework for Class 6 to be implemented from upcoming academic year

The approval was granted at a meeting held at the Maharashtra primary education council office, chaired by Bhuse.

Bhuse said, “The new curriculum for Class 6 will be implemented from the upcoming academic session beginning in June, alongside the already approved curricula for classes 2, 3, and 4. The framework has been designed in line with the National Education Policy, with a focus on defining difficulty levels and developing a competency-based, learning-outcome-oriented structure.”

The meeting was attended by minister of state for school education Pankaj Bhoyar, principal secretary Ranjitsinh Deol, commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, state board chairman Trigun Kulkarni, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Hemant Vasekar, Balbharati director Anuradha Oak, director of education (secondary) Mahesh Palakar, director of education (planning) Krishnakumar Patil, along with other members of the steering committee.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / New curriculum framework for Class 6 to be implemented from upcoming academic year
Home / Cities / Pune / New curriculum framework for Class 6 to be implemented from upcoming academic year
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