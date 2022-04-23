Newly married couple, niece dead as tree falls on two-wheeler in Pune

PUNE A couple was killed in Purandar area of Pune district after a branch of a tree fell on them on Friday night. The incident happened when the two were riding on a two-wheeler along with a 5-year-old child.

Unseasonal rainfall, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, is suspected to have led to the felling of a branch of a tree growing along Saswad road, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Rasika and Renukesh Jadhav, both in their 30s. The two were married only days ago, according to the police and were headed to a relative’s house.

“The child was his niece. They were heading from Saswad towards Parinche, which is their village. A passerby found them but they were both declared dead on arrival at the district hospital,” said senior police inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Saswad police station.

A case of accidental death was recorded at Saswad police station.