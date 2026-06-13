NGT assigns key role to two Pune institutions in 137-crore environmental penalty case

Two Pune-based institutions have been entrusted a crucial role in one of Maharashtra’s most closely-watched environmental litigation matters, as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeks independent technical and financial scrutiny of a ₹137-crore environmental damage compensation imposed on Palghar-based Shakti Plastic Industries over alleged irregularities in plastic waste recycling certificates.

The case stems from allegations that Shakti Plastic Industries, one of the country’s prominent plastic waste recycling companies, generated Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates far in excess of its actual recycling capacity. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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In an order passed on June 4 and uploaded on June 8, the NGT’s western zonal bench directed that experts from the Pune branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) assist in determining whether or not the environmental compensation levied by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) was scientifically and financially justified.

The case stems from allegations that Shakti Plastic Industries, one of the country’s prominent plastic waste recycling companies, generated Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificates far in excess of its actual recycling capacity.

Under India’s EPR framework for plastic waste management, producers, importers and brand owners are required to ensure collection and processing of plastic waste equivalent to the quantity they introduce into the market. Plastic Waste Processors (PWPs) such as recyclers generate certificates based on the quantity of plastic waste they process, allowing obligated entities to demonstrate compliance with statutory targets.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and MPCB allegedly found discrepancies between the quantity of plastic waste processed by Shakti Plastic Industries and the volume of EPR certificates generated through the company’s facilities. Authorities concluded that certificates had been issued without corresponding recycling activity, and initiated action against the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and MPCB allegedly found discrepancies between the quantity of plastic waste processed by Shakti Plastic Industries and the volume of EPR certificates generated through the company’s facilities. Authorities concluded that certificates had been issued without corresponding recycling activity, and initiated action against the company. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the investigation, MPCB issued closure directions against the company’s facility at Nangaon in Palghar district on June 18, 2024. Three months later, on September 21, 2024, the board imposed an Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) of approximately ₹137 crore, one of the largest such penalties linked to alleged EPR violations in the state.

The company subsequently challenged both the closure order and the compensation before the NGT, arguing that the methodology used to calculate the penalty was flawed and that the actual processing capacity of its machinery had not been properly assessed. Recognising the technical complexity of the dispute, the NGT, through an order issued on April 16 this year, decided to seek assistance from independent experts.

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As part of that exercise, the NGT Registry approached the Pune branch of ICAI for identifying Chartered Accountants who could assist in examining the financial aspects of the compensation calculations. In a communication received by the NGT on June 1, ICAI informed the bench that it operates a dedicated platform, ‘CA Connect’, through which such expert assistance can be facilitated. The NGT subsequently directed the MPCB and the appellant company to coordinate with ICAI for obtaining a panel of Chartered Accountants for the exercise.

Simultaneously, the NGT sought technical expertise from the COEP. Responding to the request, the institute nominated Dr Parag Sadgir, dean of the school of engineering and technology and a professor specialising in environmental engineering, to assess the capacity of the machinery installed at the company’s Palghar unit. The NGT directed the MPCB to act as the nodal agency for coordinating the assessment process.

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The role of the two Pune institutions is expected to be central to the final adjudication of the dispute. While COEP’s expert will assess whether the machinery installed at the facility was capable of processing the quantities of plastic waste claimed by the company, the Chartered Accountants are expected to examine the basis on which the environmental compensation was calculated.

The latest NGT order also provided interim relief to Shakti Plastic Industries. The Tribunal allowed the company to resume operations, observing that the one-year debarment period prescribed under clause 11.4 of the EPR Guidelines for Plastic Packaging had already expired.

At the same time, the NGT clarified that permitting the company to restart operations would not affect the ongoing proceedings relating to the ₹137-crore compensation. The final liability, if any, will be determined after the expert assessment is completed and placed before the bench.

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