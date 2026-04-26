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NGT seeks GRAP details, orders fresh affidavits on Pune air pollution

The order was passed on April 2 by a bench comprising Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:08 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to file additional affidavits within four weeks, placing specific emphasis on the implementation and documentation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb rising air pollution in the city.

The tribunal also sought comprehensive data on the sources of air pollution in Pune. (HT)

The order was passed on April 2 by a bench comprising Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee.

The tribunal took on record the reply affidavit submitted by PMC on April 21, which outlined actions taken so far. However, the bench observed that a more detailed submission is required. It has now asked PMC to file an additional affidavit incorporating all GRAP-related documents and any guidelines formulated to mitigate air pollution, particularly from residential and other construction activities.

The tribunal also sought comprehensive data on the sources of air pollution in Pune. This includes findings from any source apportionment studies conducted in the city, and a clear account of targeted measures implemented to control identified pollution sources.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 15.

 
national green tribunal maharashtra pollution control board air pollution
Home / Cities / Pune / NGT seeks GRAP details, orders fresh affidavits on Pune air pollution
Home / Cities / Pune / NGT seeks GRAP details, orders fresh affidavits on Pune air pollution
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