NHAI rectifies 16 of 22 ‘black spots’ in Pune division

PUNE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H), claims to have rectified 16 out of 22 ‘black spots’ (accident-prone spots) identified across various national highways in the Pune division. These black spots – designated as such based on accident data and field inspections – were considered critical due to the frequency and severity of accidents taking place there. NHAI claims to have rectified 16 of 22 ‘black spots’ (accident-prone spots) identified across various national highways in Pune division. (HT FILE)

Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune project director, said, “We have completed safety improvements at over 70% of the identified black spots in the region. Continuous collaboration with local bodies such as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and district collectorate has played a major role in facilitating timely interventions. The remaining six spots are in active stages of development, with technical approvals and tendering processes underway.”

As per the NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Pune’s latest work report, the black spots identified were spread across three key national highways namely the Pune-Satara NH-48 corridor, NH-965 Palkhi Marg (Package 6), and Nashik Phata-Khed section. Each of these highways carries substantial commuter- and freight- traffic, rendering the resolution of accident-prone spots vital for public safety.

As per the information shared by the NHAI administration, the Pune-Satara NH-48 corridor included black spots at locations such as Navale Bridge, Warje Junction, Vadgaon Bridge and Katraj Tunnel where deficiencies in road geometry coupled with traffic congestion were contributing to high accident rates. In response, the NHAI implemented corrective actions including junction redesign; provision of service roads; lane channelisation; and installation of crash barriers, reflective signage, rumble strips, and improved lighting. These measures have greatly reduced risk and improved vehicle flow at the said spots, according to the NHAI.

Similarly on NH-965 (Palkhi Marg), which serves as a crucial religious and rural route in western Maharashtra, black spots were identified near villages and areas with high pedestrian movement. The rectification strategies here involved constructing speed calming measures; laying proper road markings; and enhancing visibility through lighting and signage, particularly in areas such as Jejuri, Walhe, and Lonand.

Whereas along the Nashik Phata-Khed corridor, which carries a mix of rural and industrial traffic, improvements were made to address the sharp curves, insufficient turning radii, and lack of pedestrian infrastructure. Some black spots in this section remain under various stages of rectification, pending utility shifting and land acquisition clearances.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “While it’s commendable that NHAI claims to have rectified 16 out of 22 black spots, the ground reality at some locations tells a different story. Temporary fixes like painting rumble strips or adding signboards are not enough. At places like Katraj Ghat or Alandi Phata, poor road geometry and unregulated traffic still pose serious risks. True rectification needs long-term engineering solutions, not cosmetic changes.”