NHAI to construct elevated roads on highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct elevated roads on highways passing through cities by spending around ₹30,000 crore.

The stretches see regular traffic jams causing inconvenience to commuters who have been asking authorities to address the issue. Elevated routes will help decongest traffic on the routes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The elevated routes will be Nashik Phata to Khed, Talegaon to Chakan, Hadapsar to Dive Ghat and Wagholi to Shirur. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement in Pune on Saturday.

Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of Palkhi route connecting important religious places from Alandi and Dehu to Pandharpur.

The minister also reviewed the various road works being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India, including the Palkhi Marga within the limits of Pune district.

Member of Parliament, Shirur Lok Sabha, Amol Kolhe tweeted, “Nashik Phata-Chandoli - ₹8,841 crore; Pune-Shirur - ₹10,000 crore; Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur ₹11,000 crore. Thank you (NHAI Official, Nitin Gadkari) for always a positive response to consistent follow-up for every project under NHAI in Shirur Constituency.”

“The work of the Pune-Bengaluru highway is around 206 km. While travelling towards Bengaluru, the highway passes through villages suffering from drought. The stretch will bring about development that will give rise to new growth in the area,” Gadkari said.

Separate DPR for Katraj-Dehu Road

“During the construction of Katraj-Dehu Road, there was very little urbanisation and a bypass was constructed outside of the city. No one thought that Pune city will grow so fast, therefore the number of vehicles on this road has increased. A separate DPR is being prepared for ‘Katraj-Dehu Road’ following incidents of traffic jam and accident in the Navle Bridge area and Katraj-Dehu Road bypass. Hence, an elevated road is being considered in the Navale Pool area,” said Gadkari.

Nikhil Meshram, a daily commuter on the Talegaon-Chakan route, said, “Elevated route will give a boost to the industrial sector of Chakan. The government should finish the route at the earliest. Many citizens who travel to workplace face traffic jams every day.”

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association, said, “We have been demanding a flyover between Talegoan and Chakan for many years. I am happy that Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has taken the initiative as the planned flyover will help reduce congestion.”

Chinmay Wagh, employee of Chakan MIDC, said, “Once the flyover is constructed our travelling time will reduce. Thousands of workers travelling between Talegaon and Chakan will benefit from this new route. I hope the government does not delay the project.”

