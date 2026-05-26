NHAI undertakes Pune-Solapur highway repairs

Acting on frequent complaints from commuters and transport operators, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken large-scale overlaying work on the Pune-Solapur national highway. The work is being carried out in two phases – Pune to Indapur and Indapur to Solapur – and is expected to be completed by June 26. Officials said that the project will significantly improve travel speed and safety for thousands of commuters using the busy highway corridor.

Abhijeet Aute, manager, NHAI, Pune, said that the repair work is being prioritised considering growing traffic and safety concerns on the route. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Under the ongoing project, the NHAI is using dense bituminous macadam (DBM) technology as part of the overlaying process. Officials explained that instead of merely filling potholes, an entirely new surface layer is being laid to improve the road’s durability and overall quality. The upgraded surface is expected to enhance the lifespan of the highway while ensuring smoother vehicular movement.

Abhijeet Aute, manager, NHAI, Pune, said that the repair work is being prioritised considering growing traffic and safety concerns on the route. “The Pune-Solapur national highway is one of the most important and busiest road corridors in the region, connecting Pune with several industrial and agricultural belts. Due to continuous heavy traffic movement, certain stretches have deteriorated considerably. Keeping commuter safety in mind, we have initiated the overlaying work using DBM technology, which offers a stronger and longer-lasting road surface. This is not just patchwork — the road layer is being renewed completely to improve riding quality and durability,” Aute said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are aiming to complete the work before the peak monsoon season so that commuters do not face inconvenience during heavy rains. Once completed, the project will help improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and lower the risk of accidents caused by potholes and uneven surfaces. Our teams are monitoring the progress regularly to ensure that the work is completed within the deadline,” Aute said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are aiming to complete the work before the peak monsoon season so that commuters do not face inconvenience during heavy rains. Once completed, the project will help improve traffic flow, reduce travel time, and lower the risk of accidents caused by potholes and uneven surfaces. Our teams are monitoring the progress regularly to ensure that the work is completed within the deadline,” Aute said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ramesh Jadhav who travels frequently between Hadapsar and Indapur, said, “Driving on the highway has become extremely stressful because of deep potholes on several stretches. During peak hours, vehicles are forced to slow down suddenly, which often leads to traffic congestion and near-miss accidents. If the road is made smooth again, it will save both time and fuel for regular travellers like us.”

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For the past many months, those travelling on the Pune-Solapur highway have been facing difficulties due to potholes and damaged road stretches at multiple locations. The condition worsened ahead of the monsoon, slowing down traffic and increasing the risk of accidents.