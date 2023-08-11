NIA arrests 6th accused in Pune ISIS module case

PUNE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more person in the Pune ISIS module case for active involvement in promoting terrorist activities, said officials. The accused was allegedly involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane.

He was allegedly involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts.

Nachan was working with the other five accused, including Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Saki, Simab Nasiruddi Kazi and Abdul Pathan along with other suspects.

Attending workshops

According to NIA, the members of an ISIS sleeper module, including Shamil, were operating from a house in Kondhwa in Pune where they had assembled IEDs, and also organised and participated in bomb training and bomb making workshop last year.

They also carried out a controlled explosive at this location to test IED fabrications by them.

Khan and Saki were members of the ‘Sufa Terrorist Gang’ and were arrested later.

NIA had declared them, ‘most wanted’ in a case related to recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022.

NIA in its press release stated that the accused had a plan to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country.

