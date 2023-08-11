Home / Cities / Pune News / NIA arrests 6th accused in Pune ISIS module case

NIA arrests 6th accused in Pune ISIS module case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 11, 2023 11:56 PM IST

The NIA has arrested another person, Shamil Saquib Nachan, in the Pune ISIS module case for promoting terrorist activities and involvement in IED fabrication.

PUNE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one more person in the Pune ISIS module case for active involvement in promoting terrorist activities, said officials.

The accused was allegedly involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused was allegedly involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Shamil Saquib Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane.

He was allegedly involved in the fabrication, training and testing of improvised explosive devices (IED) for the commission of terrorist acts.

Nachan was working with the other five accused, including Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Mohammad Imran Khan, Mohammad Saki, Simab Nasiruddi Kazi and Abdul Pathan along with other suspects.

Attending workshops

According to NIA, the members of an ISIS sleeper module, including Shamil, were operating from a house in Kondhwa in Pune where they had assembled IEDs, and also organised and participated in bomb training and bomb making workshop last year.

They also carried out a controlled explosive at this location to test IED fabrications by them.

Khan and Saki were members of the ‘Sufa Terrorist Gang’ and were arrested later.

NIA had declared them, ‘most wanted’ in a case related to recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in April 2022.

NIA in its press release stated that the accused had a plan to commit terrorist acts with the aim to disturb peace and communal harmony of the country.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out