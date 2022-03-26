Nights warmer from January-March, days remain cooler in Pune

As March comes to an end, the night temperatures in Pune city is reported to be 22.5 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. On Friday, the night temperature was reported to be 6.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Many parts of the city continued to witness morning haze on Saturday. On Saturday, day temperature was reported to be 37.7 degrees Celsius, just 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Hence, days are relatively cooler than nights.

The data furnished by India Meteorological Department (IMD), from January 1 this year to March 26, shows night temperatures on the warmer side.

OP Sreejith, head, climate monitoring and prediction group, IMD, Pune said the data shows temperature may be on the higher side during nights.

“Yearly variation happens to day and night temperatures. And this year, the trend is that night temperatures are warmer than normal. This can be attributed to cloudiness that has been persistent during the day. As partly cloudy conditions continue during daytime, the long heat radiation is trapped which results in increased night temperatures,” said Sreejith.

According to IMD, for March, the average mean minimum temperature is 15.7 degrees Celsius. However, till March 26, the mercury dipped this figure only once between March 12 and March 19.

For February, the minimum temperature was 12.2 degrees Celsius and for January it was 11.2 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, the data suggests that on many occasions, day temperatures between January and March have been cooler than normal which means days have been relatively cooler than nights in Pune since the beginning of 2022.