Nilesh Ghaywal detained, Pune rural police may re-open cases in which he was acquitted

The Pune rural police are planning to appeal for reopening of at least two cases in which Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal (44) was acquitted, according to Pune rural police superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh.

A recommendation for preventive action against Ghaywal was made to the district collector of Pune and was later approved, according to a statement issued by the rural police.

SP Deshmukh was speaking during a press conference called to announce the detention of the gangster from Sant Dnyaneshwar colony in Shastrinagar area of Kothrud, Pune.

“We are looking to see if the cases against him can be reopened if new evidence comes forth. We are looking into grounds for appeal if we find the evidence,” said SP Deshmukh.

Ghaywal, who was detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, was sent into detention at the Yerawada central jail. He was externed from Pune in December 2020 and was booked in at least 12 cases of which he was acquitted in eight cases, according to Pune rural police.

Ghaywal is a known rival of Gajanan Marne, another gangster from Kothurd area who was recently released from Taloja jail after being acquitted in two murder cases registered against him in November 2014 after two aides of Ghaywal were killed in Pune. A gang war had ensued in the city at the time.

The two committed organised crimes and have been booked in several cases between 2000 and 2003. After their falling out, two rival gangs were formed and with building tension, Marne had tried to kill Ghaywal in 2009, according to the police.

Ghaywal is booked in various types of cases like murder, attempted murder, dacoit, extortion by kidnapping and is facing action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He was lodged in Yerawada central jail between 2017 and 2020 and was externed from Pune within months after his release.

Based on guidelines issued by Manoj Lohiya, special inspector general of Kolhapur range of Maharashtra Police, SP Deshmukh has externed 74 people from 17 gangs in order to prevent a rise in the number of people involved in gangs.