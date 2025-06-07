No discussion, proposal on merger of NCP factions: Tatkare

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state unit president Sunil Tatkare on Friday ruled out merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction in the state citing no official proposal has been received yet. The NCP’s local wing met local office-bearers on Friday and discussed the state level meet in Pune. (HT FILE)

Tatkare was speaking to the media after reviewing the preparations for the party’s foundation day ceremony to be held at the Balewadi sports complex on June 10.

“There has been no discussion or proposal on the two rival Nationalist Congress Party factions coming together. We have decided to be part of the Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the next five years. Many leaders will join our party in the next few months,” he said.

The leader said that unlike the Lok Sabha polls, NCP got good response from people in the assembly election.

“While we were eager to join the BJP in 2019, the party took the decision only under the leadership of Ajit Pawar,” he said, adding that the party’s strategies for next one year as well as review of last year will be discussed at the foundation day meeting.

Tatkare said, “The party has taken action in Beed, against former Pune city unit president Deepak Mankar and the Hagawanes. We will take steps to ensure such things do not happen in future.”

Local meet

The NCP’s local wing met local office-bearers on Friday and discussed the state level meet in Pune. Party’s newly appointed presidents Sunil Tingre and Subhash Jagtap gave instructions to the party’s leaders and assigned them responsibilities.