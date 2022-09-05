‘No entry’ violators cause traffic chaos irk Sadashiv peth residents

Despite the entire road from Khajina vihir chowk to Nagnath Par chowk being a one-way and the pandals of prominent Ganapati mandals put up at each of these chowks prominently displaying ‘no entry’ hoardings, motorists and bike riders continue to enter the road from the wrong side, that too during evening peak hours, causing congestion and pollution and annoying the residents of Sadashiv peth in the bargain.

Shailesh Kshirsagar, a resident, said, “Throughout the year, people go the wrong way and violate traffic rules and now even during the Ganapati festival when mandals have displayed ‘no entry’ boards, they continue to do so, that too during evening peak hours. Even four-wheelers and heavy vehicles enter from the wrong side, causing traffic congestion and pollution. This is an everyday problem along the entire road till Nagnath Par chowk.”

Another resident, Ramesh Joshi, said, “There are many senior citizens in our building which is on the road near Pune Vidyarthi school, and we are fed up of the honking of vehicles and the air pollution every evening as vehicles are stuck in traffic jams. The main reason is people coming the wrong way. As there are several mandals on this road, people come from all across the city to watch the dekhavas and most of them come on bikes but they never follow the traffic rules.”

From Tilak road to Nagnath Par chowk, it has been a one-way since the past many years. There are prominent educational institutions such as the Pune Vidyarthi Gruha School and Junior College, and Renuka Swaroop School as well as temples, offices and shops on this road. Hence, this is a busy road with traffic round-the-clock.

Vijay Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said, “There are traffic policemen deployed everywhere in the city for monitoring the traffic and on this road, people need to follow the traffic rules strictly. Still, we will look into the issue and accordingly take the necessary steps.”