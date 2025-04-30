No immediate respite from heat: IMD forecast

Pune is experiencing one of its hottest summers in recent memory, with average daytime temperatures surging significantly. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has already recorded at least 13 days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 40°C—surpassing the 12 such days logged in April 2019. Pune is experiencing one of its hottest summers in recent memory, with average daytime temperatures surging significantly. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The IMD’s latest forecast indicates no immediate relief from the intense heat, with high temperatures expected to persist for at least the next 48 hours.

The early onset of summer has led to consistently above-normal temperatures since January. IMD reports show that January’s average temperature was 1.2°C above the normal, while February saw the temperature be 2.2°C above the mean. In March, the city recorded temperatures that were above the normal level by 2°C, whereas April has continued the trend, with the average temperature 1.5°C above normal levels.

This year, the state has experienced several anticyclonic circulations, which resulted in above-normal temperatures in Maharashtra. The IMD in its seasonal forecast already mentioned that the temperature in Maharashtra this year will be above the normal level.

Commenting about the forecast, SD. Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune said, “There is no active weather system over Maharashtra. The state, including Pune city, is likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions in the next 48 hours.”

Authorities have urged citizens to take necessary precautions against the heat, advising hydration, limited outdoor exposure during peak hours, and secure shelter during severe weather events.