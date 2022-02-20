No water cuts in Pune this summer: PMC

PUNE With summer just round the corner, Pune and Maharashtra are sitting pretty on a water stock that removes the possibility of water cuts in the city. The water stock in four dams – Panshet, Khadakwasla, Temghar and Warasgaon - that supply water to Pune city currently stands at 62.76% which is less than the previous year but the water situation in the entire state is better than last year when the stock stood at 65.73% as compared to 74.6% today. So with a good water stock and civic elections lined up in Pune, water cuts are unlikely this summer.

According to the water resources department, the collective storage of the four main dams that supply water to Pune city is 18.29 TMC whereas last year on February 20, the total storage was 21.29 TMC. About water cuts, Aniruddha Pavaskar, head of water resources at the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that there won’t be any water cuts this summer. “We will be distributing water judiciously and so, with the present water stock there is no question of water cuts. We are planning ahead so that the water is distributed among Puneites without causing anyone any inconvenience,” said Pavaskar.

R V Raut, in-charge of Khadakvasla dam said that Khadakvasla dam is at 90.89% with 1.79 TMC capacity. “Panshet dam is at 70.87% capacity and Temghar dam is at 25.55% of its capacity. Varasgaon dam is at 62.52% capacity at present,” said Raut.

H V Gunale, chief engineer of the water resources department said that the water levels are good for Pune city. “The water in the canals will be discharged as per need. But for drinking purposes, we have sufficient stock in the dams as summer begins,” said Gunale.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), day and night temperatures are likely to be above normal in the next few days. “The day temperature on Sunday was 33.6 degree Celsius which is one degree Celsius warmer than normal. Night temperature on Sunday was 13 degree Celsius which is 0.5 degree warmer than normal,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune. Even though Pune on Sunday was the coldest in Maharashtra, rising heat could be experienced during the day time. Solapur reported 35.4 degree Celsius on Sunday and was the warmest place in Maharashtra.

Dam Check

Temghar

Water storage this year-- 25.5%

Water storage last year--13.48%

Warasgaon

Water storage this year-- 62.5%

Water storage last year--74.82%

Khadakwasla

Water storage this year-- 25.5%

Water storage last year--56.62%

Panshet

Water storage this year-- 90.39%

Water storage last year--93.96%

Pune sub-division

Water storage this year-- 79.12%

Water storage last year--64.4%

Maharashtra

Water storage this year-- 74.6%

Water storage last year--64.73%

Source: water resources department