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‘No water for 24 hours’: Residents protest with empty buckets in Pune

Residents added that they are being forced to reuse water, avoid washing machines and limit basic consumption to cope with the shortage

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Tasneem Bandukwala
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With taps running dry for over 24 hours, residents of housing societies in Undri and Mohammadwadi staged protests outside their complexes on Wednesday, holding empty buckets and water cans to highlight the severity of the ongoing water crisis triggered by a tanker strike.

The protests began around 4 pm across multiple societies, including Nyati Ethos and Nyati Evara, where residents, many of them senior citizens, gathered and raised slogans against the lack of water supply. (HT PHOTO)

The protests began around 4 pm across multiple societies, including Nyati Ethos and Nyati Evara, where residents, many of them senior citizens, gathered and raised slogans against the lack of water supply.

The disruption followed a strike by private tanker operators, who halted services after recent enforcement action by traffic police targeting violations and unsafe driving practices.

Residents said the crisis has once again exposed the long-standing failure to provide a reliable municipal water supply in these areas. “We have been living here since 2004 and have been promised PMC water since then, but nothing has changed. Water is our basic right,” said Vandana, a resident of Nyati Estate.

Another resident questioned the delay in infrastructure development, saying, “How can areas within city limits go without a proper water connection for over two decades?”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / ‘No water for 24 hours’: Residents protest with empty buckets in Pune
Home / Cities / Pune / ‘No water for 24 hours’: Residents protest with empty buckets in Pune
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