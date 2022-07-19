No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station.

The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”