Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday
pune news

No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station
The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station.

The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP