No water in Kondhwa, Dhayri areas on Thursday
The Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC) announced water cut on Thursday (July 21) in the areas which depend on Vadgaon water treatment plant and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station
Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The civic body has planned electric and civil works at treatment and pumping station areas
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “There will be no water at Hingne, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhyari, Ambegaon Pathar, Datta nagar, Katraj, Bharti Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa areas.”