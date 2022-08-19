Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / No water supply in Pune city on August 25

No water supply in Pune city on August 25

pune news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 06:58 PM IST

There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations

PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.”

Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP