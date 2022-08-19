No water supply in Pune city on August 25

There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.”

Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.