No water supply in some areas of Pune on March 27

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced no water supply to Kalyaninagar, Wadgaonsheri, Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vishrantwadi and Yerawada areas on Sunday (March 27).

Water supply has been disrupted to carry out planned electric works at Bhama Askhed dam area that supplies water to these areas, according to a press statement released by PMC water department.

