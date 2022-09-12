No water supply on Thursday in Pune

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15).

“As the civic administration has planned installation of water meters at Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants, the areas that get water supply from these plants will be affected,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department.

The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.