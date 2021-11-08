Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No water supply to parts of Pune on November 11

As the PMC, as electric work will be undertaken at the cantonment water treatment plant so the supply will be affected to these areas on Thursday
There will be no water supply to Pune Camp, Koregaon Park, Mundhwa, Kharadi and Wanowrie areas on Thursday (November 11), as per the officials of the water department of the PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE There will be no water supply to Pune Camp, Koregaon Park, Mundhwa, Kharadi and Wanowrie areas on Thursday (November 11), as per the officials of the water department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The department issued a press note on Monday regarding the same. These areas are dependent on the Cantonment water treatment plant.

As the PMC, as electric work will be undertaken at the cantonment water treatment plant so the supply will be affected to these areas on Thursday.

The other areas where the water supply will be affected are the Pune station area, Mula road, Tadiwala road, Race Course area, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Kalepadal, Solapur road and Satavawadi areas.

