Non-Covid patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad suffer due to unavailability of doctors at hospitals

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
PUNE Amid the surge in Covid cases, the civic body is making all efforts to vaccinate people even as non-Covid patients in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are facing tough times as hospitals run by the administration are either closed or lack doctors as they are on vaccination duty.

In PCMC, there are 52 vaccination centres, while 37 are run by PCMC, 17 centres are at private hospitals.

Patients suffering from normal fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea among others are unable to get proper medical attention.

Ramesh Phadnis, a patient from Thergaon, said, “I am experiencing mild fever from the last two days, but I could not meet the doctor at a hospital in Kalewadi. On Tuesday, the ward boy said the doctor will come on Wednesday morning, but I found the clinic was closed.”

Along with doctors, nurses, ward boys all are occupied with duty at vaccination centres.

Usha Patil, a nurse who works at a hospital near Dange chowk, said, “Two of my colleagues are on duty at the vaccination centre along with the doctor. Sometimes the doctor visits the clinic in the evening, few patients wait while others return.”

“Many hospitals are facing the problem, we are in the process of increasing staff at the vaccination centres. In a couple of days, we will find a solution to the problem. Few private hospitals are helping us with their staff,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

As of March 23, PCMC’s progressive count stands at 121,019 and the death toll at 1,358. At least 1,02,321, beneficiaries have been vaccinated here. The vaccination drive started on January 16, while the third phase started on March 1.

