Not wearing seatbelts, helmets major causes of road fatalities in Pune jurisdiction

The recent demise of former Tata Sons’ chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident has put the spotlight on road safety as well as the importance of following safety measures for both drivers and passengers. As per the latest data shared by the highway traffic police, as many as 13,624 cases were registered and ₹6,419,500 was collected in fines for not wearing seatbelts and helmets between August 2021 and July 2022 in Pune jurisdiction alone.

The data showed that not wearing seatbelts and helmets were among the major causes of road fatalities. According to the Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police website, 4,878 people died while 4,827 were grievously injured in 2020 in Pune as they were not wearing helmets. Similarly, 1,240 people died and 1,707 were grievously injured in 2020 in Pune as they were not wearing seatbelts.

Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) states, “Persons seated in the front seat or persons occupying front-facing rear seats must wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion. Failure to do so can result in a fine of ₹1,000.”

Ramesh Patil (name changed to protect identity), a traffic policeman in Deccan, said, “We don’t usually check for seatbelt violators because it is not easily visible to us. Those who don’t wear helmets are caught on CCTV cameras by those in the control rooms and challans go to their vehicle’s registered mobile number directly. We, who are on the ground, generally focus on traffic signal violators, those travelling triple-seat, etc.”

Patil’s colleague, who was fining a biker for a broken number plate, said, “For first-time seatbelt violators, the fine is ₹200 but if it happens a second time, the fine is ₹500. The fine for broken number plates and not wearing helmets is ₹500. And for drunk driving, it is ₹10,000.” Even as he shared this information, a two-wheeler rider coming from the wrong side, crossed the red signal and grinned at the policemen after seeing them before taking a hurried U-turn.

Lata Phad, superintendent of police, HSP Pune, said, “Commuters not wearing seatbelts and helmets has always been an issue. In the wake of Mistry’s accident, our region has not taken any special measures. But regular checks and drives are going on actively.”

A recent report in Hindustan Times stated, “A preliminary police probe found that the luxury car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling, which hit a divider killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, was speeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seatbelts. The latest survey by the World Health Organisation revealed that a majority of respondents were aware of the presence of rear seatbelts in vehicles, but only seven per cent of them used these seatbelts.”