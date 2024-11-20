Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Notices issued to 15 candidates after discrepancies in campaign expense

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 20, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Pune district election administration issues notices to 15 assembly poll candidates, including seven MLAs, after discrepancies were found in expenditure submitted by them

PUNE: While candidates of all major parties have spent lakhs of rupees on campaigning ahead of the state assembly elections, notices have been issued to 15 candidates including seven MLAs after discrepancies were found in the expenditure submitted by the candidates and that in the records of the Pune district election administration. Among those who have been served notice are: Sunil Tingre from the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Ajit Pawar), state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, Siddharth Shirole, Bhimrao Tapkir, Chetan Tupe, Ravindra Dhangekar and Bapusaheb Pathare.

Pune district election administration issues notices to 15 assembly poll candidates, including seven MLAs, after discrepancies were found in expenditure submitted by them. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune district election administration issues notices to 15 assembly poll candidates, including seven MLAs, after discrepancies were found in expenditure submitted by them. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

There are eight constituencies in Pune city namely Wadgaonsheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba Peth. Candidates are allowed to spend up to 40 lakh on campaigning. The campaign expenses incurred by the candidates were examined in three stages with the examination carried out in the presence of the election expenditure inspector.

MLA Sunil Tingre of Wadgaonsheri constituency incurred the highest campaign expenditure at 24.39 lakh; followed by former MLA of Wadgaonsheri constituency Bapusaheb Pathare at 23.55 lakh; and sitting MLA of Khadakwasla constituency Bhimrao Tapkir at 22.57 lakh.

Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector and election officer, said, “A discrepancy has been found between the expenditure submitted by the candidate and the expenditure statement in the records. The highest discrepancy of 7.14 lakh has been observed in the expenses submitted by Sachin Dodke of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) in the Khadakwasla constituency. After that, a discrepancy of 7.10 lakh has been found in the expenses of BJP candidate Chandrakant Patil in the Kothrud constituency. The final inspection will be carried out in the presence of the election expenditure inspector after 30 days from voting.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //