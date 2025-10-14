PUNE: The Kalepadal police on Sunday booked alleged gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan and twelve of his associates in connection with an extortion case reported in the Sayyad Nagar area in Hadapsar. Notorious gangster Tipu Pathan, 12 others booked in extortion case

The incident took place from 2020 to October 12, 2025. The complainant, a woman from Naupada, Mumbai, approached the police and filed a complaint on Sunday.

The other accused include Sadik Kappor, Aizaz Pathan, Mehbob Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Sayyad Pathan, Sajid Nadaf, Irfan Sheikh, Ajim alias Antya Ahmed Hussain Sheikh, Matin Sayyad, Tanvir Sheikh, Imtuyaz Pathan and Ajinkya Undre.

Mansing Patil, senior police inspector at Kalepadal police station, said, “Tipu Pathan and his associates illegally grabbed the 1,290 square feet area of the complainant in 2020. They then demolished the structure of the complainant and constructed a new tin shed, and rented out the property.”

“When the complainant approached Pathan to get his property, Pathan allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh against the return of her property. Pathan and his gang members also threatened the complainant,” said Patil.

A case has been filed against Pathan and others at Kalepadal police station under sections of 308 (2), 308(3), 308(4), 126(2), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 352, 351(3), 329(3), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Last week, police initiated proactive measures against the gang and conducted search operations at his residence and seized valuables like cash, documents, and other items.